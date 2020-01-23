MARION
S.C. Carolina Sen. Kent Williams was recently recognized as the 2019 Green Legislator of the Year by the South Carolina Green Industry Association. Williams, a Democrat, represents Senate District 30 which includes all of Marion County, a portion of eastern Florence County, western Dillon County, and a portion of western Horry County. The South Carolina Green Industry Association, referred to as SC Green, was formed in July 2017 as the result of a merger between the South Carolina Nursery and Landscape Association and South Carolina Landscape and Turfgrass Association.
