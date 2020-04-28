COLUMBIA, S.C. – The coronavirus death toll in South Carolina is closing in on 200, as 15 additional deaths were reported Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), including a second death in Darlington County.
An additional 123 cases were announced.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in South Carolina to 192 and the number of cases to 5,735.
Fourteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Greenville (2), Horry (3), Lancaster (1), Lee (1), Richland (2) and Sumter (1) counties. One death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Clarendon County.
Only five new cases were reported in Florence County, and only three were reported in Darlington County. Florence County now has had 273 cases; Darlington County has had 110.
The number of new cases by county:
Aiken (2), Allendale (2), Anderson (2), Barnwell (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (1), Charleston 4, Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (9), Darlington (3), Edgefield (1), Florence (5), Georgetown (1), Greenville (11), Greenwood (2), Horry (5), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (2), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Lexington (12), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (4), Richland (24), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (1) and York (2).
DHEC is helping to expand COVID-19 testing capabilities for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 by deploying rapid-testing devices to rural areas. The Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 rapid-response test recently received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to test specimens for COVID-19, and South Carolina received 15 of the devices from U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). DHEC deployed the devices to 15 health care facilities across the state last week. On Tuesday, the agency distributed additional testing supplies to those facilities. MUSC Health-Marion Medical Center was one of the facilities.
Also on Tuesday, DHEC provided an updated summary regarding cases confirmed to date as well as projections through May 16. On March 6, the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Carolina. The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,208 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,064 confirmed cases on May 16.
The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community. By including estimates, DHEC hopes to better convey the risk of disease spread within our communities.
DHEC estimates that Florence has had 1,677 unreported coronavirus cases, which would bring its total to 1,950. It estimates that Darlington County has had 676 unreported coronavirus cases, which would bring its total to 786.
Based on the available symptom onset data that DHEC has for 4,454 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, DHEC estimates that as of Monday, 76 percent of individuals have recovered from the illness and 24 percent remain ill.
