FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police continue to search for a man reported missing in late January.
Diamond Demetrius Brunson was reported missing by family members Jan. 20 after he was last seen in the 400 block of South Church Street Jan. 18 at about 3 a.m.
His absence may be related to a medical condition and foul play is not suspected, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
