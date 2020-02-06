FLORENCE, S.C. -- The majority of South Carolina has been placed under an enhanced threat of severe weather and forecast rainfall for the Pee Dee has dramatically increased Thursday as compared to what was expected Wednesday.
"People need to maintain awareness of rapidly changing weather conditions and be prepared to take action if warnings are issued," according to a briefing on the storm system issued by the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C.
Damaging straight-line winds that could blow over trees and blow down power lines are likely between 3-9 p.m., according to the briefing.
"Isolated tornadoes now appear more likely," according to the briefing.
The greatest threat, time wise, is 5-7 p.m. for Darlington, Bennettsville and Dillon while it is 6-8 p.m. for Marion, Florence and Kingstree.
Several school systems in the Pee Dee cancelled after school activities and will close early. Florence One Schools did both while Darlington County Schools cancelled after-school activities.
Florence-Darlington Technical College, which has a scheduled baseball game with Roane State (TN) Community College, is monitoring the weather situation.
"The game versus Roane State will not be canceled, but it may be moved later in the day or to another day over the weekend," said Hunter Thomas, college spokesman.
Friday's weather forecast for Florence calls for sunny skies, a high temperature of 57 degrees and winds of 17-24 miles an hour with gusts up to 36 miles an hour.
Almost 2.5 inches of rain is forecast for most of the Pee Dee
Flood warnings have already been posted for several Pee Dee rivers.
Black Creek at Quinby and The Great Pee Dee River at Cheraw and Pee Dee are forecast to rise beyond flood stage as a result of the rain associated with the storm.
Black Creek is forecast to crest at about 14 feet, just short of moderate flood stage, Saturday afternoon into evening.
The Great Pee Dee at Cheraw is forecast to crest at about 40 feet, moderate flood stage, Saturday morning.
The Great Pee Dee at Pee Dee is forecast to rise throughout the weekend and to be at moderate flood stage by Tuesday.
SCDOT Thursday afternoon issued a release calling for motorists to use caution and travel only when necessary in areas of South Carolina impacted by severe storms.
Road crews Thursday afternoon were closing Upstate roads that had been adversely affected by the storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.