FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools teachers have found a new normal of educating students online.
The teachers have switched to teaching online while schools are closed because of the coronavirus.
Anna Korb, a fourth-grade teacher at Carver Elementary STEAM Magnet School, is one of many teachers navigating that new normal with her students.
Each instructional day, Korb records three video lectures, checks online assignments from the previous day and stays online for several hours to answer student questions.
Korb said recording the videos has been challenging because she has to anticipate questions that students may have and answer them in the video recordings.
In regular classroom lectures, Korb said, students will just stop you in a lecture to ask questions, some of which she said she would not have expected.
“It’s kind of hard to anticipate what your kids may need and what they don’t really need as background information,” Korb said. “You don’t really have the class discussions to lead your lessons. You basically just have to talk to yourself and hope you’ve covered all the boxes.”
In addition to giving video lectures, Korb said, she has had to get creative with assessments for science and math.
Korb said it helps that students in the district have technology devices that have allowed them to be prepared for online instruction.
Korb said Florence One is more prepared than other some districts because other district aren’t as lucky to have those resources.
“It is different with us since we are able to take advantage of the eLearning and continue our learning with our kids, and we can see them through Google Meets,” Korb said.
Korb said she hopes teachers are providing the same level of education as though the students were in the actual classroom.
“I think that’s kind of our biggest fear is that we’re not teaching them everything that we could be if we’re inside the classroom, but I think we’re definitely doing the best that we can in teaching them what we would normally teach,” Korb said.
Moving to online learning made Korb realize how she took advantage of seeing the students every day, she said.
The Friday before the schools closed, Korb said goodbye to her students at the end of the day as she usually did. She told them she would see them Monday.
“And then all of a sudden, it’s like, I don’t know when I’m going to see them again,” Korb said. “I think it’s hit teachers in a weird way that we don’t know if we’ll have that regular goodbye. We don’t know if we’ll have that end of the school year like we normally do.”
Korb said she hopes teachers will be able to have a chance to see students before the end of the school year.
