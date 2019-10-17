DARLINGTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation plans to replace the Ebenezer Road bridge over High Hill Creek in Darlington County.
The project will be done as part of the department’s 10-year strategic plan using gas-tax funding to improve the highway system after three decades of neglect.
The department has more than 30 bridges under construction across the state and has completed 70 bridges since 2017.
The purpose of replacing the Ebenezer Road bridge over High Hill Creek is to correct structural and functional deficiencies in the existing bridge.
The bridge replacement work is expected to begin Monday. The bridge will have to be closed to complete portions of the work, including relocation of electrical and cable utility lines. The closing will be from Monday to the estimated completion date of May 31, 2020, barring delays due to weather or other factors.
Beginning Monday, Ebenezer Road in Darlington County will be closed from Cherrywood Road in Florence County to Turnpike Road in Darlington County.
Traffic should use West Sumter Street, Pisgah Road and U.S. 52 as an alternate route. Motorists also should consider using Hoffmeyer Road, S.C. 340, and U.S. 52 to avoid congestion on Ebenezer Road.
For more information, call the department’s resident construction engineer, Ken Hayes, at 843-395-1674.
