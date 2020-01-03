FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation plans to close the right-hand lane of Interstate 95 northbound on the Great Pee Dee River bridge to allow work to take place.
The Jan. 6 lane closure will start at 8 a.m. and remain in place while work takes place, according to the department.
The posted detour route will be I-95 North to Exit 170 (S.C. 327) to U.S. 76/301 to U.S. 301 to S.C. 38 to I-95 North Exit 181.
SCDOT officials say they encourage motorists to use alternate routes or the dedicated detour to avoid severe congestion on I-95 northbound.
