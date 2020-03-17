FLORENCE, S.C. -- Scammers are again targeting Florence County residents in an attempt to scare them into buying gift cards and sending the callers money.
"The scams take several forms but seem to have a common theme of a caller impersonating a law enforcement officer, even FCSO deputies, who threaten arrest on a bench warrant if immediate payment using a credit or gift card is not forthcoming," Florence County Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on the latest round of such scams.
"Recent victims report having been contacted by someone convincingly claiming to be a FCSO deputy calling about an outstanding arrest warrant, usually, but not always for failing to appear for jury duty," Nunn wrote in the release.
"The (fake) deputy then indicates that arrest is imminent if the person does not immediately report to the Florence County Detention Center in Effingham, SC, and pay a fine of several hundred dollars by way of credit card or gift card. The fake deputy will indicate that he just needs the PIN for the credit or gift card and it will be taken care of."
"The truth is that FCSO will not contact you by telephone or email if you have an outstanding arrest or bench warrant. We will just come get you, in person and bring you to jail," Nunn said through the release.
Nunn said the sheriff's office is not a collection agency for the courts, will not demand money and will never offer “get out of jail card” in exchange for money, regardless of whether the payment method is cash, check, money order or gift card.
"Most of these calls originate outside the United States, so there is little that local law enforcement can do. The best way to protect against these scams is not to be taken in in the first place. Just hang up on the scammers," Nunn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.