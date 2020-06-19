COLUMBIA, S.C. – For the first time, number of new coronavirus cases in South Carolina topped 1,000 on Friday.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,081 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 18 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 22,608, probable cases to 23 and confirmed deaths to 639.
Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), Horry (3), Lancaster (1), Orangeburg (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties. Eight occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston (2), Greenville (2), Horry (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (1) and Sumter (1) counties, and one death was a young adult from Spartanburg County.
A total of 38 cases were reported in the six-county Pee Dee region of Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Florence (7), Marion (4), Marlboro (6) and Williamsburg (13).
Elsewhere in the state, eight counties reported 46 cases or more: Charleston (153), Greenville (115), Horry (115), Richland (86), Lee (79), Pickens (59), Spartanburg (59) and Sumter (46).
The number of new confirmed cases by county:
Aiken (5), Allendale (4), Anderson (22), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (38), Berkeley (52), Calhoun (9), Charleston (153), Cherokee (3), Chester (4), Chesterfield (6), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (21), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (8), Florence (7), Georgetown (17), Greenville (115), Greenwood (23), Hampton (3), Horry (115), Jasper (2), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (21), Laurens (13), Lee (1), Lexington (79), Marion (4), Marlboro (6), Newberry (2), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (28), Pickens (59), Richland (86), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (59), Sumter (46), Union (1), Williamsburg (13), York (13), Unknown (1)
The number of new probable cases: Greenville (1), Lexington (2), Richland (2)
South Carolinians under the age of 30 are testing positive for COVID-19 in increasing numbers. As of Friday, 4,160 of the 22,608 confirmed cases in South Carolina are people ages 21 to 30. This accounts for 18.4% of all confirmed cases in the state. Additionally, people in their teens account for 7.0% of confirmed cases.
“The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously.”
Since April 4, data from the agency shows that there has been a 413.9% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 21-30 age group, and a 966.1% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 11-20 age group. This data follows national trends that indicate a growing number of young adults and youth being confirmed to have COVID-19.
“While it is true that most youth and younger adults with COVID-19 only experience a mild illness, that is not true for all,” Traxler said. “In addition, it’s important to remember that even with mild or no symptoms you can spread the disease to those around you – your friends, teammates and family. We’re calling on our younger generation of South Carolinians to be leaders in their communities by taking actions to stop the spread of COVID-19. Lead by example and use your voice to let others know that social distancing and wearing a mask in public helps save lives.”
As of Thursday, a total of 321,689 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Thursday statewide was 6,713 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.1%. When the percent positive is low, it might indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive might more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Friday morning, 3,019 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,461 are in use, which is a 71.19% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,461 inpatient beds currently used, 660 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
