COLUMBIA, S.C. – Public schools in South Carolina will remain closed through the month of April because of the coronavirus.
That executive order for K-12 schools was announced Tuesday by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
As a previous executive order did, the governor’s executive order will apply to the state’s public colleges, universities, and technical colleges, and it will encourage those institutions to maintain existing plans to provide instruction through virtual learning.
On March 15, McMaster issued an executive order that closed public schools for students and non-essential employees through March 31.
“At this time, students, parents, and families should plan for South Carolina’s schools to remain closed through the month of April,” McMaster and Spearman said in a joint statement. “Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home.
“We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children. Rest assured, if there is any way to safely open our schools earlier, we will do that, but schools must remain closed to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians.”
