COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina didn't set a record for new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 Saturday, but did tie Friday's record of 770 cases. The state also recorded six deaths from the virus — one of them in Darlington County.
The Pee Dee accounted for 52 of the state's new cases.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 17,955 and those who have died to 599.
Four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Cherokee (1), Darlington (1), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Horry (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county: Abbeville (1), Aiken (3), Anderson (10), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (25), Berkeley (17), Calhoun (3), Charleston (56), Cherokee (5), Chester (2), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (2), Colleton (14), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (14), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (23), Georgetown (18), Greenville (157), Greenwood (14), Horry (101), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (9), Laurens (8), Lexington (50), Marion (7), Marlboro (5), Newberry (2), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (21), Pickens (17), Richland (61), Spartanburg (41), Sumter (14), Union (2), Williamsburg (8), York (34)
As of Friday, a total of 278,883 tests, have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Friday statewide was 5,794 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.3%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
Currently, there are 79 mobile testing events scheduled through July 18 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 173 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Saturday morning, 3,118 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,334 were in use, which is a 70.17% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,334 inpatient beds currently used, 523 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
