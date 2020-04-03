COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three more deaths in South Carolina as a result of the coronavirus brought the state’s death toll to 34, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday.
The three patients who died were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one of Greenville County.
DHEC also reported 147 additional cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, the total number statewide is 1,700 cases in all 46 counties.
Three additional cases were reported in Florence County, bringing its total to 29 cases.
Charleston County continues to have the most cases in the state. It had 16 additional cases Friday, bringing its total to 247. It is followed by Richland County at 224 (24 new cases Friday) and Greenville County at 174 (20 new cases Friday).
