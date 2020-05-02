COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another 39 Pee Dee residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and another Florence County resident has died of it, according to figures released Saturday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced 226 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 11 additional deaths statewide.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,489 and those who have died to 267.
Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Edgefield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (3) counties. Two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are: Aiken (4), Anderson (5), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (3), Chester (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (4), Darlington (5), Dillon (13), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (5), Florence (4), Georgetown (1), Greenville (20), Greenwood (4), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Lexington (43), Marion (1), Marlboro (3), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (4), Richland (33), Saluda (11), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (18), Williamsburg (12), York (5).
Within the Pee Dee, Florence County has the greatest number of cases with 329 and 16 deaths. Darlington County has 135 cases and two deaths, Williamsburg County has 88 cases and two deaths, Dillon County has 69 cases, Chesterfield County has59 cases and one death, Marlboro County 49 cases and Marion County 37 cases and two deaths.
Beyond the Pee Dee, Myrtle Beach has 223 cases and 16 deaths, Georgetown County has 44 cases and three deaths and Richland County has 946 cases.
Per 100,000 residents, Williamsburg County has the fifth-highest rate of cases in the state, followed by Florence County at sixth, Dillon County at ninth and Darlington County at 10th.
Clarendon County has the third-highest total number of deaths by county in the state with 21, followed in fourth place by Florence County with 16. Greenville County with 39 deaths and Richland County with 38 deaths lead the state.
Clarendon County has, per 100,000 residents, the highest rate of infection in the state.
As the numbers of residents who test positive for the virus continues to climb DHEC launched a public service announcement campaign that enlists the assistance of local and state influencers to encourage residents to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The campaign also seeks to bring increased awareness among groups such as older residents and African Americans, who are at higher risk of severe illness due the disease.
Current PSA videos feature U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC state epidemiologist.
As of this Saturday morning, 6,573 hospital beds are available and 4,824 were in use, which is a 57.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,573 beds currently used, 370 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of May 2, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 16,320 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,191 were positive and 14,129 were negative. A total of 61,616 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
