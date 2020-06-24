COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is back in record-setting territory on confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 1,291 and 10 additional deaths, one of them in the Pee Dee.
Three counties posted more than 100 new cases. One of them posted more than 200 new cases.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 27,842, probable cases to 55 and confirmed deaths to 683.
Eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Dillon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Newberry (1) counties.
The number of new confirmed cases by county:
Abbeville (5), Aiken (21), Anderson (22), Bamberg (8), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (38), Berkeley (38), Calhoun (1), Charleston (175), Cherokee (8), Chester (2), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (5), Colleton (5), Darlington (7), Dillon (6), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (3), Florence (19), Georgetown (18), Greenville (241), Greenwood (10), Horry (183), Jasper (4), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (3), Laurens (8), Lee (2), Lexington (54), Marion (6), Marlboro (7), Newberry (32), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (66), Richland (86), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (38), Sumter (20), Union (4), Williamsburg (8), York (28).
The number of new probable cases are: Beaufort (3), Greenville (1), Lancaster (4), Lexington (2), Pickens (1), Richland (1).
As of Tuesday, a total of 362,219 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Tuesday statewide was 8,191 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 15.8%.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 61 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 164 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Wednesday morning, 2,769 inpatient hospital beds were available and 7,721 are in use, which is a 73.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,721 inpatient beds currently used, 832 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
