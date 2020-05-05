COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state on Tuesday reported 93 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 13 additional deaths — one each of which was reported in Florence and Williamsburg counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,841 and those who have died to 296.
Also Tuesday, 464 residents were tested for COVID-19 at a free mobile clinic in Darlington County, through a partnership between DHEC and Care South Carolina. The screening and specimen collection is part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state.
Twelve of the reported deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Beaufort (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (1), Richland (5), Williamsburg (1), and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County (1).
The number of new cases by county are Allendale (3), Anderson (1), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (1), Charleston (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (5), Darlington (5), Fairfield (3), Florence (6), Greenville (3), Greenwood (2), Horry (6), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (1), Lexington (11), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (2), Richland (12), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (7), Williamsburg (2), York (2).
In the Pee Dee Florence County reports the highest number of cases with 353 followed by Darlington County with 149, Williamsburg County with 94, Dillon County with 74, Chesterfield County with 61, Marlboro County with 54 and Marion County with 41.
Beyond the Pee Dee Horry County reports 236 cases, Georgetown County 46 cases, Clarendon County 237 cases and Kershaw County 247 cases.
As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases.
The calculation is a result of the number of positive tests reported in a day (for Monday, 93) divided by the total number of tests performed on that same day by both DHEC’s laboratory and private laboratories (for Monday, 1,001), then multiplied by 100 to get the percent positive (9.3% Monday).
When the percent positive is high, it means targeted testing is occurring of symptomatic individuals. If large volumes of tests are being performed and the percent positive is low, it indicates widespread testing is occurring throughout the state.
As of Tuesday morning, 3,241 hospital beds were available and 6,415 were in use, which is a 64.44% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,415 beds currently used, 447 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Tuesday’s higher percentage of statewide hospital bed utilization is due to the inclusion of data reporting from 11 non-acute care facilities that are treating COVID-19 patients. Previously, only 67 acute hospitals reported this information.
