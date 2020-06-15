FLORENCE, S.C. — S.C. Rep. Terry Alexander denies allegations that he is a consultant for the mayoral campaign of Florence City Councilman George D. Jebaily.
Alexander, the Democratic representative from House District 59, issued a statement via email Sunday evening denying an accusation from Democratic Florence mayoral candidate Teresa Myers Ervin that he served on the Jebaily campaign.
"I normally don’t respond to articles in which I am mentioned," Alexander said in the statement. "However, I want to bring some clarity to the article that was written Saturday in the Morning News and the ensuing conversation suggesting that I was a 'consultant' for the 'Jebaily for Mayor' campaign. No, I was not. Most of you, if not all of you, know that I endorsed, supported and worked for 'Attorney Chaquez McCall for City Council' campaign."
McCall and Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes won the Democratic nominations for two at-large seats on the Florence City Council during the June 9 primary. In winning the nomination, McCall and Barnes defeated incumbent Florence City Councilman Glynn F. Willis. Councilwoman Octavia Williams-Blake, the holder of the other at-large seat, did not seek reelection.
Alexander added that he has been friends with Jebaily for years and that he has stood with and endorsed Jebaily in his campaigns for Florence City Council and mayor of Florence. He also said he has given Jebaily the nickname "Preacher Man."
"All of my efforts during this cycle, though, were given to the 'Attorney McCall for City Council' campaign, and I informed George that I would be doing so," Alexander said. "I never attended any of George’s campaign organizational meetings. So, as far as me being a 'consultant' for George’s campaign − that is totally false. However, George is who I endorsed and support for the office of Mayor."
Alexander also said he served as a moderator for an online forum conducted by the Florence County Democratic Party for candidates running in contested primary races.
"The forum had a great number of candidates, so beforehand, the rules were set where no further questions would be asked," Alexander said. "I was directed to introduce the candidates in the order to which they would appear on the ballots and to call 'timeout' when their time had expired. That was my sole involvement. Not as a 'consultant' for George Jebaily, but as the highest elected black Democratic official associated with the Florence County Democratic party and from Florence County."
He added that integrity is important in politics and that he tries to remain ethical, moral and just in his service to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.