SC Real Foods gives food to the homeless

FLORENCE, S.C. — SC Real Foods at 1225 Celebration Blvd. in Florence has joined All Star Sports’ "Eat Local, Support Local" project.
All-Star is making T-shirts for $20 and giving half the purchase price to the local business whose logo is on the shirt as a way to help businesses through these difficult times associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking this one step further, SC Real Foods has decided to use its portion of the T-shirt purchase price to help feed the homeless.
SC Real Foods owner/president Valerie Criswell announced that people who buy a T-shirt with its logo for $20 from All Star Sports will be helping provide 250 sandwiches each week (50 per day) to the homeless.
Grant Huckabee, retail manager of All Star Sports, said All Star Sports will also contribute a dollar from the SC Real Foods shirts to make it $11 per shirt to feed the homeless.
“The need (to feed the homeless) has greatly increased since the close of the Manna House (in Florence at the first of April), Criswell said. “No one should have to be hungry when there's food all around us.”
“We think what SC Real Foods is doing is great,” Huckabee said. “And we are very appreciative for the opportunity to ‘team up’ with them to help feed the homeless. We decided to give $1 from each SC Real Food shirt sold to them as well. So for every SC Real Food shirt purchased, they will receive $11.”
SC Real Food started Tuesday making sandwiches. Criswell said the organization has a relationship already with someone who has a ministry that distributes food to the homeless, which SC Real Food has supported in the past.
She said the T-shirt project came along at the same time they were tossing around ideas on ways to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.
They are making turkey and ham sandwiches and adding fruit and chips to hand out to people in need of a meal.
The sandwiches are picked up and distributed.
This is a grassroots ministry, Criswell said. She said the person making the deliveries has a personal ministry and was once homeless. She knows what hard times are and can relate well to the homeless, Criswell said.
“She has a connection with people who are down on their luck,” Criswell said. “We have an obligation to provide food for people who need it. That is just the right thing to do.”
“We are really excited to do this,” Criswell said.
SC Real Foods is a grocery-type store and is open.
“We are in full swing,” Criswell said.
SC Real Foods has been in Florence for about eight years. It moved to its current location on the corner of Celebration Boulevard and West Palmetto Street about two years ago.
It serves ready-made food and organic foods and groceries such as eggs, milk, homemade bakery bread, desserts and other local food.
The Peck Away Café inside SC Real Foods is open for lunch and serves soups, salads and sandwiches. The café offers a special hot place lunch once a week.
“Our food is prepared to be sold cold and taken home to heat up,” Criswell said. “Everything is a la carte.”
She said during this time of carry out and drive-thru meals their service is the perfect alternative.
Criswell said folks are concerned about coming into stores.
“We get that,” she said. “You can feel confident that we have an impeccably clean kitchen and healthy staff, and are sanitizing the store on a schedule throughout the day.”
For more information about SC Real Foods, call 843-235-1175. To order T-shirts from All Star Sports visit https://eatlocal.itemorder.com and for the online store for seniors go to https://waco20.itemorder.com.
