FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina State Ports Authority has a $7.1 billion impact on the Pee Dee region, according to a new study.
The study, conducted by the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, indicates that 11.3% of the port authority's $63.4 billion impact is felt in a nine-county region that includes the Pee Dee. According to the study, the port is responsible for 25,275 jobs with labor income of $1.4 billion. This means 1 out of every 13 jobs in the region is related to the ports authority. The study also indicates that the average job related to the ports authority receives $56,783 in wages compared to $43,109 overall in the state.
The study was reported in the Pee Dee on Wednesday at a luncheon held at the Florence Center.
Moore is a resident and native of Florence County's Lake City.
The nine-county region covers Florence, Darlington, Marion, Williamsburg, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Georgetown and Horry counties.
There are two ports in the region: a facility at Georgetown and the new Inland Port Dillon.
Inland Port Dillon, off Interstate 95's exit 190, opened on April 16, 2018, with a ceremonial ribbon-tearing by the two container-moving cranes at the site. It has seen constant growth since it opened.
Since the port has opened a number of business have begun operations in nearby Marion County, one of the most economically depressed areas of the state.
State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., ports authority president and CEO Jim Newsome, and Dr. Joseph Von Nessen of the Moore School of Business spoke at the luncheon.
Leatherman praised the leadership of Newsome. He also praised Mark Buyck, the member of the Ports Authority board from the Pee Dee region.
Leatherman called the information about the port authority's impact a real treat. He said it would be hard for those attending to believe the information about the impact of the ports authority. He also told those attending about the effort to deepen the Charleston port to 52 feet, the deepest on the East Coast.
"We were trying to decide how we could deepen the port down there to 52 feet," Leatherman said. "The price tag on it was pretty expensive."
One day, Sen. Lindsey Graham brought the under-secretary of the Army to Charleston, Leatherman continued.
The Army is over the Corps of Engineers.
Graham was pressing hard for the port deepening but the secretary asked if the Army moved forward, how would the state's share be guaranteed. Graham turned to Leatherman.
Leatherman said he told them the state would put the money in escrow so it would be there when needed.
He also added that Charleston may have received the last deepening project for a long time.
Newsome's presentation began with a video about the ports authority.
Then, he shared a story about Leatherman.
During a presentation about the harbor-deepening, a lieutenant colonel from the Corps of Engineers — Newsome said the corps was always more conservative in its estimates — said the deepening wouldn't happen until 2028.
"My phone started buzzing," Newsome said. "For the sake of decorum, I won't repeat what he said but the basic essence of the question was what do you mean 2028? That's where the idea of putting $300 million aside which was really the ticket to getting the harbor deepened."
Newsome added the port was at the tail-end of a 6-year, $1.6 billion capital improvement plan. The state of South Carolina has spent around $800 million, Newsome added. This included $500 million in equipment
"It's really the ticket to being a top 10 container port," Newsome said.
He said he sought the best years were ahead for the port.
Newsome also praised the leadership of Dillon and Marlboro counties for working on the Inland Port.
"We're just getting started," Newsome said.
Von Nessan made a PowerPoint presentation that included many of the numbers in this story.
The study indicates the port's impact is felt the most in the Upstate region with a $32.8 billion impact or 51.8% of the port's total impact upon the Palmetto State, followed by the Midlands ($15.5 billion or 24.6%), and the Lowcountry ($7.8 billion or 12.3%).
As Newsome explained at a luncheon held Wednesday at the Florence Center, the port relies on the exporting of manufactured projects. The Upstate region is a manufacturing hub, so many of the manufactured items are built there and exported through either Inland Port Greer or the Port of Charleston.
It's hoped that the port authority will be able to diversify into retail distribution and export transloading business as time passes.
Overall, the port authority is responsible for 1-in 10 jobs in the state, according to the study. The port authority also produces $1.1 billion in tax revenue for the state.
The study indicates the port has a total economic impact of $75.4 billion in the Southeast region with most of the impact being felt in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.
The South Carolina Ports Authority, established by the state's General Assembly in 1942, owns and operates public seaport and intermodal facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown and Greer. As an economic development engine for the state, port operations facilitate 187,200 statewide jobs and generate nearly $53 billion in annual economic activity.
