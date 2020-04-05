COLUMBIA, S.C. – The number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina rose to 2,049 Sunday with 132 new cases announced by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Four additional deaths that were announced Sunday brought the total number of deaths to 44.
These additional deaths occurred in three individuals who were elderly. Two of the three elderly patients were known to have underlying health conditions, and one is under investigation. One patient was a middle-aged individual who had underlying health conditions. The residents were from Clarendon, Horry, Beaufort and Lee counties.
As of Saturday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 7,571 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 876 were positive and 6,695 were negative. A total of 18,930 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
As of Saturday, 5,917 hospital beds are available and 6,283 are utilized, which is a 51.5 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 6.8 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
