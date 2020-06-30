COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina continues to break records with its announced cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 with another 1,741 cases announced Tuesday along with an additional 17 confirmed deaths.
Three of the death and 90 of the cases were in the Pee Dee with Florence County reporting 40 cases.
The state also reported two probable cases and two probable deaths.
The number of occupied hospital bed also continues to climb with 1,021 beds occupied for patients who have either tested positive or who are under investigation for COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 36,297, probable cases to 102, confirmed deaths to 735, and 4 probable deaths.
Seventeen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Dillon (1), Edgefield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), McCormick (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (1), and Spartanburg (1), and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Florence (1) and Richland (1) counties.
The probable deaths occurred in individuals from Spartanburg County (2).
The number of new confirmed cases by county are: Abbeville (7), Aiken (28), Anderson (28), Bamberg (10), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (70), Berkeley (60), Calhoun (4), Charleston (375), Cherokee (9), Chester (12), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (4), Colleton (6), Darlington (12), Dillon (6), Dorchester (87), Fairfield (8), Florence (40), Georgetown (16), Greenville (125), Greenwood (26), Hampton (3), Horry (170), Jasper (10), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (29), Laurens (49), Lee (3), Lexington (100), Marion (16), Marlboro (1), McCormick (2), Newberry (9), Oconee (7), Orangeburg (51), Pickens (31), Richland (137), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (55), Sumter (38), Union (6), Williamsburg (12), York (47).
The number of new probable cases by county are: Richland (1), Spartanburg (1).
As of Monday, a total of 420,061 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Monday statewide was 9,174 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19%.
Currently, there are 64 mobile testing events scheduled through July 30 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 175 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of this Tuesday morning, 3,035 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,620 are in use, which is a 71.52% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,620 inpatient beds currently used, 1,021 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.
Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
Practicing social distancing
Wearing a mask in public
Avoiding group gatherings
Regularly washing your hands
Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
