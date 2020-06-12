COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a new state of emergency in response to the threat posed by COVID-19.
Executive order 2020-40 was issued Friday morning.
“South Carolinians know what they can do to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, and it’s incumbent upon each and every one of us to follow the advice and recommendations of the public health experts,” McMaster said. “We also must continue our methodical approach towards getting South Carolinians back to work and businesses contributing to the state’s economy. Businesses simply can’t be closed indefinitely, but they can operate in a safe way with our collective knowledge of the virus.”
The new state of emergency comes after a rise in the number of positive tests in the state. The rise in the number of positive tests coincides with a rise in the number of tests being conducted throughout the state. As more people are tested, the number of cases is going to rise. This does not necessarily indicate that the threat posed by the virus is higher or lower than it was before the number of tests being conducted increased.
The executive order also allows bowling alleys to open immediately and lifts restrictions on the occupancy of retail establishments.
Bowling alleys are being allowed to open after guidance was developed by the response subcommittee of the AccelerateSC committee tasked with reigniting the state's economy after the disruptions caused by the shutdowns implemented to prevent an overwhelming amount of patients at hospitals. The bowling alley guidance was developed with advice and recommendations from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The latest information from DHEC indicates that 494 of the state's 10,441 hospital beds in the state are occupied with patients who tested positive for COVID-19.
The bowling alley guidelines include social distancing, requesting that customers bring their own equipment to the alley if possible, cleaning and disinfecting balls and shoes between users, cleaning of frequently touched surfaces during the day, providing hand sanitizer at each lane and either disabling video games or cleaning and disinfecting them between users.
Additional guidelines for all South Carolina businesses can be found on the AccelerateSC website, accelerate.sc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.