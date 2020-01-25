COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians earning moderate to low income, especially those with children, have an opportunity to lower their state tax bills this year.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that the state's earned income tax credit would be expanding for the second year in a row to 41.67% of the national credit.
The state credit will expand for the next five years as the credit is phased in. The state credit was implemented for the 2018 tax year and will increase until it reaches 125% of the federal level in 2023.
At the state level, the credit is nonrefundable, meaning a person cannot receive funds back from the state. However, claiming the credit lowers a person's tax bill to the state.
The earned income tax credit is designed to encourage those who earn low to moderate incomes to work, instead of relying on state assistance. Federally, the credit was implemented in 1975.
