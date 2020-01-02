COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is set to embark on a state tour starting in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand to help state residents obtain their Real ID driver's license or identification card.
SCDMV Self-contained Hazardous Area Response Kits (SHARKs) will be strategically placed for one day in each county over the next five months to serve as another convenient way to purchase a Real ID beginning on Monday.
"The agency is equipped with three mobile offices," said SCDMV executive director Kevin Shwedo. "Two of these offices can be set up anywhere, and the other is on wheels. We're going to visit every county over the next five months to make sure more South Carolinians have a convenient option to purchase a REAL ID."
On Tuesday, a mobile unit is scheduled to be at the Marion County Administrative offices at 2523 E. U.S. 76 in Marion.
On Wednesday, a mobile unit is scheduled to be at the Dillon Wellness Center at 1647 Commerce Drive in Dillon.
Next Thursday, a mobile office scheduled to be at an unspecified Florence County location.
Next Friday, a mobile office is scheduled to be at the Darlington County library at 204 N. Main St. in Darlington.
Williamsburg County is scheduled for week 2 of the program, Jan. 27-31.
Marlboro County is scheduled for week 3 of the program, Feb. 10-24.
The mobile offices will be operational from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to the SCDMV, the South Carolina Election Commission and U.S. Census Bureau will join the mobile deployments to register voters ahead of the 2020 election and inform residents about the requirement to complete the census by April 1.
"Almost every South Carolinian interacts with the SCDMV in his or her lifetime," said Courtney Saxon, deputy director of branch services. "Inviting other agencies to partner with us not only shows the cohesiveness of state and federal government, but also allows these agencies an opportunity to get in front of residents they may not normally interact with."
To purchase a Real ID, customers must take with them all of the following: proof of identity (government-issued birth certificate or valid U.S. passport); proof of Social Security number (Social security card, 1099, non-1099, W-2); two proofs of current, physical address; proof of all legal name changes; and applicable payment ($25; cash, check, or card accepted).
For a complete list of accepted documents, view the United States Citizens' Checklist (SCDMV Form MV-93).
This is another avenue for South Carolinians to take advantage of if visiting a brick-and-mortar branch is not convenient.
The Real IDs customers purchase will be mailed to them after completing the transaction at a mobile office. No customer will walk away with a Real ID license or ID. Customers should receive their Real ID by mail within 10 business days of completing the transaction.
If a customer is interested in completing other transactions, he or she should visit an SCDMV branch office.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, a person must have a Real ID license or ID or another federally accepted identification to board a domestic commercial flight, enter a secure federal building, or visit a military installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.