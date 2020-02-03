FLORENCE, S.C. – Absentee balloting is underway for the South Carolina Democratic primary.
Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission Executive Director David Alford confirmed that absentee balloting opened last week for the primary at the Florence County Voter Registration office.
The Democratic primary is scheduled for Feb. 29. Polls will be open for voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Absentee balloting, also known as early voting, is permitted in South Carolina for voters who are members of the Armed Forces, American Red Cross, United Service Organization or employed by the government and working outside their county of residence on Election Day or those that are a spouse or a dependent of such a person that resides overseas. It is permitted for voters who are physically disabled, who are students or spouses or dependents of students who are attending school out of their county of residence. It is permitted for voters who cannot vote because of employment on election day, or those who plan to be on vacation on Election Day, or those who are in the hospital within a four-day period before Election Day or had a death or funeral in the family within three days of the election, or those who care for sick or disabled people. It also is permitted for voters who are working the election and that are serving as jurors.
There are two ways to cast an absentee ballot in South Carolina: in-person or by mail.
To cast a ballot in person, bring a photo ID, such as a driver’s license, to the Florence County Election Commission office at 219 Third Loop Road, fill out an application and cast your ballot by 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.
To cast a ballot via mail, one must either download an application online from the South Carolina Election Commission’s website or request an application via mail, phone, fax or email to the Florence County Election Commission. The application must be returned to the Florence County Election Commission by no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 25. Voters then have until 7 p.m. on the date of the election to return their ballot in-person or by mail to the Florence County Election Commission.
The website of the South Carolina Election Commission is scvotes.org. To locate the absentee ballot application, click Get My Absentee Application in the mySCvotes box on the right hand side of the page.
The phone number of the Florence County Election Commission is 843-665-3094. The fax number is 843-292-1613. Email addresses listed on the state election website are dalford@florenceco.org and bscott@florenceco.org.
South Carolina is the fourth state to vote to elect a Democratic nominee to face Republican Donald Trump in the general election.
The Iowa caucus on Monday kicked off voting. Other states voting before South Carolina are New Hampshire on Feb. 11 and Nevada on Feb. 22.
Appearing on the ballot in South Carolina are U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont, former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, businessman Andrew Yang, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, businessman Tom Steyer, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet from Colorado.
Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey and former Congressman John Delaney from Maryland's names will also appear on the ballot despite the suspension of their campaigns.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's name will not appear on the ballot despite being the candidate with the third highest odds to become the nominee. He entered the race too late to be placed on the ballot in South Carolina.
South Carolina is an open primary state, meaning that a registered voter, regardless of party, can vote in the primary of any political party.
