COLUMBIA, S.C. — A statewide program designed to provide free access to coding education for all Palmetto State residents is expanding.
The S.C. Department of Commerce office of innovation in collaboration with Build Carolina announced the expansion of SC Codes.
“The continued development of the state’s digital workforce is critical to ensuring future economic prosperity,” Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. “SC Codes increases digital literacy skills across the state’s entire workforce, allowing South Carolinians to obtain higher-paying jobs and strengthening the economy.”
“We could never have anticipated the response we’ve had in support of SC Codes from every corner of our state,” said Build Carolina executive director Lelia King. “SC Codes is primed to level the playing field for our workforce by removing barriers and increasing access to high-quality coding education. Our expanded partnership with the S.C. Department of Commerce’s Office of Innovation will allow us to build upon the great work that has already begun.”
The expansion will include growing the number of host sites and partners across the state, adding course content, increasing the number of participants and exploring plans for certifications and apprenticeships.
To date, more than 5,300 South Carolinians have registered on the platform and completed 1,500 lessons.
Announced in 2018 and launched earlier this year, SC Codes aims to connect South Carolinians to the education and resources they need to unlock careers in technology.
The program provides free online coding curriculum, as well as mentoring services, to all South Carolina residents through a web platform.
SC Codes is available to any resident with access to the internet. Participants can enroll in beginner to advanced curriculum, specifically designed with the demands of the state’s industries in mind.
Additionally, cohort-style and classroom-led sessions are available through 16 local site partners.
For more information visit sccodes.org.
