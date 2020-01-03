FLORENCE, S.C. — Two men with strong roots in agriculture will be the main speakers for this year's S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo in Florence.
The two-day event will begin Jan. 15 with a Farmer Appreciation Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. The expo is being held at the Florence Center at 3300 W. Radio Drive.
Rob Prestage, a veterinarian, will be the 2020 general session speaker on Wednesday. He will talk about the challenges and opportunities in the agricultural and agribusiness industry. The other main speaker will be Martin R. Barbre at Thursday’s general session, which follows the Commissioner’s Breakfast.
Prestage "is a true impact player in the agribusiness industry both in the Carolinas and around the country,” said Miriam Pflug, show coordinator. “His discussion will address key environmental battles, animal welfare, commodity markets, and effects of urban sprawl. He will also discuss some exciting industry expansion projects and future opportunities for farmers. Dr. Prestage will share lots of insight, wisdom, experience and humor on his successes and challenges in the business of agriculture.”
Prestage is owner and president of Prestage Farms. He is primarily a hog and turkey farmer.
According to the farm’s website, www.prestagefarms.com, Prestage Farms and its affiliates produce “in excess of one billion pounds of turkey and pork annually. The company employs nearly 2,000 associates and contracts with more than 450 farm families.”
Prestage is a graduate of North Carolina State University and received his doctorate in veterinary medicine from Auburn University. He has served in leadership positions with a number of agricultural-related organizations, including the National Turkey Federation, U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, American Veterinary Medical Association, South Carolina Poultry Federation, Palmetto Agribusiness Council and others.
Thursday will begin at 8 a.m. with the Commissioner’s Breakfast, a ticketed event and a fundraiser, followed by the speaker for Thursday’s general session, Martin Barbre, administrator, Risk Management Agency, United States Department of Agriculture. He will talk about risk management and crop insurance for all commodities and USDA’s pilot insurance coverage for hemp growers.
The expo celebrates the state’s largest industry — agriculture — with more than 100 vendors participating in the trade show. The trade show opens at 10 a.m.
Educational tracks for the 2020 expo on day one are “Carolina Hemp Conference,” “Fruit, Veggies and Alternative Tracks,” “Forestry Track,” “Women in Agriculture Track,” and “Youth Day Track.”
Day 2 will include “CAMM Conference,” “Carolina Hemp Conference,” and “Fruit, Veggies and Alternative Tracks.”
The Taste of South Carolina will be held from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the Commissioner’s Breakfast will be from 8 to 9 a.m. on Thursday. The Taste of South Carolina is $25 per person, and the Commissioners Breakfast on is $35 per person or $250 per table.
Visit the website at www.scagribizexpo.com to obtain tickets for these events. As in previous years, the expo general admission is free and open to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.