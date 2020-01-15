FLORENCE, S.C. — A flurry of activity surrounded the opening of eighth annual S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo on Wednesday at the Florence Center.
Vendors handed out mementos and information about their various businesses, organizations and services relating to the agricultural industry.
Measuring cups and spoons, walking sticks, boiled peanuts, pens, pencils, measuring sticks and bottled Muscadine grape juice were just a few of the items given out for the two-day event, which began with a Farmer Appreciation Breakfast. The speaker at the breakfast was Ron Prestage, owner and president of Prestage Farms with locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Iowa and Texas.
Prestage, a hog and turkey farmer in Camden, spoke about the challenges and opportunities facing the agriculture industry.
Prestage told how he came to be in the turkey industry after becoming a veterinarian.
The oldest of three sons, Prestage said his parents, now in their 80s and still active in the business, were approached by Kraft Foods to get into the turkey production. He said that in a “moment of insanity,” he agreed to do it.
“We started with zero employees,” he said. And zero land, he said.
Since that beginning, he said, they have built 578 turkey houses in South Carolina.
Prestage said there have been challenges.
For one thing, he said getting state permits to build new turkey houses has been challenging.
Another challenge has been public health fears, he said. Prestage touched on people’s fears of growth hormones, science and technology.
Then, he said, there are the animal rights and global warming issues.
In the marketing area, Prestage said, the biggest problem is that people tend to jump on the bandwagon before learning all the facts.
After the breakfast, sessions were available in "Commercial Ag Track," "Carolina Hemp Conference," "Forestry Track," "Fruits, Veggies and Alternative Track," "Women Ag Track" and "Youth Day Track."
Approximately 100 vendors set up in the Florence Center to provide information to attendees about their services from insurance to tires to farm equipment to forestry services.
George Snowden came from Horry County to attend the expo.
“I’ve been once before,” he said.
Snowden said he learned about new equipment available to farmers.
Retired farmers Caryl and W.T. Powers of Lumberton, North Carolina, said a neighbor told them about the expo, and they decided to come and check it out.
“We usually go to the one in Raleigh (North Carolina),” Caryl said.
W.T. said this one is nice but not as large as the one in North Carolina. They liked that everything was in one building.
“We like seeing the new stuff,” one said.
Their son, Caleb, and his family also attended. The big tractors were a hit with W.T.'s grandson, George. Caleb said he raises hogs, goats, chickens and cows.
Raleigh Ward of Effingham said he has been coming since the beginning.
“Jody Martin has done a really good job putting it all together,” Ward said.
While many of the booths and events are the same from year to year, Ward said, there is always “a new wrinkle” to look at.
“I grow corn, beans and wheat,” Ward said.
He said he likes visiting with friends and neighbors at the event, but he has noticed many people from other places attending.
“Agriculture is the biggest industry in the state,” Ward said.
