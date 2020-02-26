FLORENCE, S.C. — The sounds of happy students learning to program echoed throughout Savannah Grove Elementary School Wednesday morning as part of the K-6 Epic Build Showcase #2.
The students, scattered at locations throughout the school, were working on their robot programming skills and, in a way, their own problem-solving abilities, said Dr. Haley Taylor, STEM lab teacher and STEM coach.
Students were given age-appropriate tasks and problems from learning to build with Lego bricks for kindergarten and first-graders to multi-stage problems for fifth- and sixth-graders.
"You'll see our fifth- and sixth-graders really working on trying to be as precise as possible to get through certain challenges," Taylor said.
Those tasks involved, in one case, moving a robot through a maze and, in another, moving an obstacle out of the way while maintaining a robot's course.
"The students have been studying computer science and through the Lego and robotics unit they learn sequencing and loops and they practice iteration and problem solving using robots to solve the problems," said Bill Prat, a Code to the Future coach who was there helping teach the teachers.
"We want them to take away some of the computer science skills — being able to go out into the world and be able to apply them," Pratt said. "We also want them to be able to understand communication and collaboration because these are group projects, and the critical thinking and problem solving" involved in them.
Ultimately, Pratt said, the goal was to make "them think a little bigger than themselves."
The robotics exercise was a prelude to what the students will encounter at Sneed and Southside middle schools, which have coding classes, Taylor said. Williams Middle School is working toward having coding classes, she said.
