FLORENCE, S.C. — Savannah Grove Elementary School hosted Real Men Read on Friday morning.
Approximately 25 to 30 men from the community read to the students before their instructional time began. Several school board members took the opportunity stop and read to the students. John Galloway, Artie Buxton and Barry Townsend all attended the event.
Guests of the school received a Waffle House breakfast and got to select books to read to a class of students.
Students in several of the classrooms sat surrounding the reader on the floor to listen to the book.
Buxton read to several classrooms. In one of the classrooms, Buxton read “The Giving Tree” by Shel Silverstein.
“It’s been great,” Buxton said. “It’s been absolutely perfect. The kids are engaging; they’re willing to learn and listen. I even made myself available to come later when they had questions and school board issues on their mind. It’s been fun.”
Buxton said at first he wasn’t sure that he was going to be able to attend the Real Men Read program; but when he found out that his schedule would permit, he said he did not hesitate to come.
“I didn’t even give it a second thought,” Buxton said. “One of the obligations about being on the school board is to be involved in the schools, to see what’s happening, to make decisions that will affect the students and teachers and everybody else.”
Cherisse Thayer, the reading coach at Savannah Grove Elementary School, said for each Real Men Read event the school does she tries to make sure that each classroom has someone to read to them.
“They love it,” Thayer said. “Anybody that comes to read to them is an instant celebrity, and they just eat up the attention and want to ask them questions at the end of it. They listen to them probably better than they listen to their teachers.”
Thayer said she loves to see the community together during the event.
