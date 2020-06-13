FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's 5K season got underway Saturday morning when about 50 runners hit the pavement in the Run for Hope to support House of Hope and the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter.
It was the first in-person run of the season, which has been much delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. An unofficial 5K was set to be run across town at 8 a.m. in memory of Florence County sheriff's investigator Farrah Turner, who died Oct. 22, 2018, of injuries she suffered in an Oct. 3 ambush attack on police officers.
The Run for Hope was run out of Florence First Presbyterian Church through surrounding neighborhoods and offered runners an uphill climb on Park Avenue into the church parking lot to finish.
"It was very important for us to maintain having this run every year," said Bryan Braddock as he spoke before the run — the Fourth Annual Run for Hope. The race started the year after the shelter opened.
Saturday's race had two key differences from the first three — it was run without an official timer and the weather was good. In past years the race was run in the rain more often than not.
Braddock said because of the plague and the uncertainty that the race would happen there wouldn't be an official timing company involved, but runners could keep their own time.
"For me, personally, it is a way for me to remember and honor and just think on Courtney McGinnis Graham and what she did for our community, our ministry and what continues to be done in her memory," Braddock said.
Ashley Graham and Lance Crouch finished first and second at 21-something and maybe 22-something — ducking under a line of yellow police take and accepting their medals.
The rest of the field finished the 5K, in their own time.
