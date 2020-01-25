FLORENCE, S.C. — Hundreds of people turned out Saturday night to eat oysters and drink beer for a good cause — the 6th annual Miracle League of Florence County Oyster Roast at Southern Hops.
A crew of volunteers worked in steamy conditions to make sure the oysters were well steamed and then delivered them in huge baskets to tables where diners waited to dig in. For those not into oysters, there was also chicken bog.
All in all the crew expected to steam 100 bags of oysters that were harvested near Beaufort Friday, said Dwayne Boswell as he and other members of the cooking crew responded to calls of which tables were in need of oysters.
Vickie Elliott who, along with her husband, Kevin, spearheads the Miracle League, said she thought there were "350-400 people, and it's only 6:30."
The event ran until 10 p.m.
The Miracle League has a purpose-built field at Greenwood Athletic Park off Pamplico Highway and has recently completed a concession stand and just finished building shelters for the players in the dugouts and the fans in the stands.
Saturday's event was the first step in the next phase for the field — an inclusive playground.
Elliott said such an endeavor would likely be a multi-year effort that would ultimately cost more to construct than the field did — more than $500,000.
"We're hoping to get as much as we can. We want to do it all when we do it," she said.
The league plays two seasons every year — spring and fall.
Elliott said the spring season's opening day will be the last Saturday in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.