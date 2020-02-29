FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police are investigating a Saturday evening fire that damaged a vacant Florence house.
Florence firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of West Marion Street and found smoke coming from the back.
Firefighters were able to limit damage to the room in which the fire started.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Florence police and medics with Florence County EMS assisted at the scene.
The house had no utility service.
