FLORENCE, S.C. — A Saturday afternoon fire extensively damaged one RV and caused smoke damage to the storage building it was in along with several other RVs that were in the same building.
West Florence firefighters responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to the facility, located on West Lucas Street behind the Pilot Travel Plaza, and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the multi-bay building.
Firefighters used a saw to cut their way into the building where they found one burning RV, according to West Florence Assistant Fire Chief Jonathan Moore.
Truck Service of Florence was called into remove the remains of the RV from the storage facility.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
West Florence Fire Rescue sent an engine, two tankers, a ladder truck, a rescue vehicle and command staff. They were assisted at the scene by Florence Fire Department which sent an engine company and command staff, Windy Hill Fire Company which sent a tanker and command staff, and medics with Florence County EMS.
