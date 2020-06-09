FLORENCE, S.C. — The first 5K races of the year for Florence will be run Saturday — one organized, one somewhat spontaneous and neither one timed — as well an organized bike ride.
Such events have not taken place since the nation shut down in mid-March to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 4th Annual Run For Hope 5K to support the House of Hope and the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter will open for registration at 7 a.m. at Florence First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Park Avenue and Cherokee Road with the run to start at 7:30 a.m.
"We will not have a timing company, but we will have T-shirts and finisher medals! We hope you'll come to support the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter and the homeless of Florence," organizers wrote in an announcement.
June 1 was the deadline to register to be guaranteed a T-shirt. The cost of the run is $25 on the day of the race.
https://www.facebook.com/CMGShelter/ for more information on the run.
The Farrah Turner Foundation 5K which had been scheduled earlier in the year, rescheduled for Saturday and then converted to a virtual 5K will also kind of take place Saturday.
Supporters of the event plan to meet at Ebenezer Park at 8 a.m. Saturday to get in their 3.1 miles (5K) in honor of the Florence County sheriff's investigator who died Oct. 22 of wounds she suffered in an Oct. 3 ambush as officers tried to serve a warrant.
"While the official race may be canceled, that doesn't mean we can't still gather to honor Farrah and run/walk 3.1 miles," according to a post on the event's official Facebook page. "We would love for you to join us. Remember to wear yellow."
After the Run for Hope Helping Florence Flourish will have its annual Downtown Roll — a bike ride from First Presbyterian Church through downtown Florence and back to the church.
The event will also offer a touch-free water obstacle course and lunch.
Helmets are encouraged and donations raised through the ride will support the efforts of Helping Florence Flourish.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
