FLORENCE, S.C. — Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared to improve his numbers in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina in Saturday's primary.
As of press time Saturday, four of the six counties in the Pee Dee had reported unofficial results: Florence, Darlington, Williamsburg and Dillon. The margin of victory for former Vice President Joe Biden was about 20 points lower than the margin of victory for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over Sanders in 2016.
Clinton had a margin of victory of 56.55% in Florence County. Biden's margin of victory in Florence was 40.8%.
In Darlington County, Biden had a margin of victory of 46.33%. Clinton had a margin of victory of 63.58%.
In Dillon County, Biden had a margin of victory 48.47% compared to Clinton's 68.71%.
In Williamsburg, Biden had a margin of victory of 56% compared to Clinton's margin of victory of 77.84%.
A portion of the change in victory margin can be explained by the votes received by businessman Tom Steyer. He received roughly 13% of the vote in all three Pee Dee counties reporting results as of press time.
Marion, Williamsburg, and Marion had not yet reported any results at press time.
Turnout in the three counties was up by 22.25% in Florence, 17.16% in Dillon, and 7.37% in Darlington,
