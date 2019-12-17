FLORENCE, S.C. — Supported by a platoon of Santa's little helpers, the Salvation Army had its annual toy distribution day Tuesday for those it helps at Christmas.
Cars lined both sides of Broughton Boulevard as recipients hauled bags of gifts and wheeled bicycles out to their vehicles so they could be taken home for Christmas day.
Recipients also received a Christmas dinner to take home — a bag that contained a canned ham, macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables and mashed potatoes.
A dozen students from Classical Conversations home school were on hand to do the running and fetching of bags and bikes.
"They're getting to see how these kids get to have a Christmas because of what the Salvation Army does," said Amy Pennington with the school.
It was a "community day" for the students to get out and learn to give back to the community, she said.
"They're having a great time," Pennington said as Salvation Army workers shouted out numbers for pickup and the students delivered them to the warehouse door where they loaded out.
This year the Army will assist at least 1,102 individuals, 630 of whom are children, said Heather Steverson, business administrator for the Florence Corps of the Salvation Army.
"It's safe to say about 700 children before we're done," Steverson said.
"The outpouring we got this year for help, we were ahead of schedule because of volunteers," Steverson said.
"We had such a great response from the Angel Tree we didn't have to supplement toys this year," said Maj. Susan Rogers with the Army.
That outpouring included 100 Angels adopted by federal employees who are based in Florence and a multitude of smaller groups who stepped up this year to take up the slack left by businesses that have adopted in the past but now have fewer employees.
"This year was a little different as far as small groups that wanted to come in and adopt. We're just thankful," Steverson said.
Applications for Tuesday's distribution were taken in October. A second application and distribution day will be Wednesday.
"We take emergency day for anybody who could not make the appointment or whose circumstances have changed," Steverson said of Wednesday.
It will be first come-first served for children 0-12 with the doors opening at 9 a.m. at 1229 Broughton Blvd.
ID and proof of birth for children in the household will be required, Steverson said.
