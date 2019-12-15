Salvation Army Red Kettle drive needs help

FLORENCE, S.C. – Because Thanksgiving came later than usual this year, the Salvation Army is seeing a shortfall in holiday giving.
The sound of bells ringing and the sight of big red kettles outside businesses usually means two things. It’s the holiday season, and the Salvation Army is at work.
The Red Kettle drive is one of the Salvation Army's most recognizable campaigns. People drop pocket change and more sizable donations in the red kettles to help the less fortunate have a brighter Christmas.
Unlike the Empty Stocking Fund, which is strictly for Christmas, the Red Kettle drive funds are needed throughout the year to help the less fortunate.
The Red Kettle campaign and the Empty Stocking Fund work hand in hand at Christmas to provide for families, said Heather Steverson, business administrator of the Salvation Army in Florence.
She said there is a critical shortage this year due mainly to the fact that Thanksgiving came a little later than normal in November. She said not having as many days to collect before Christmas equates to about a $10,000 shortage thus far.
She is seeing about a $6,000 shortage from this time last year in the Empty Stocking Fund.
“People are being generous,” she said. “We just need more people to be generous to make up for the week we missed."
She said Christmas is sneaking up on people.
Steverson is asking the community to step up and give a little more this year.
“They (Empty Stocking Fund and Red Kettle drive) are separate donation appeals,” Steverson said.
She said with the Empty Stocking Fund, people can send in their donations instead of going out. She said its funds are used strictly for Christmas, and the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation offers a $20,000 challenge grant to the Empty Stocking Fund.
Funds from the Red Kettle drive are used throughout the year to help the Salvation Army maintain the homeless shelter and meet other needs, she said.
Steverson said after the funds are used to purchase toys and Christmas dinner for needy families and care gifts for elderly, shut-ins and those in nursing homes the remaining funds are used to help people keep their lights on or stay in their homes if they are about to be evicted. The money also is used for food and clothing, and the homeless shelter gets huge bite out of the funds, she said.
“The Red Kettle money usually runs out in about June,” she said.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the Red Kettle drive can visit one the following locations to donate – Walmart on Beltline and Irby Street in Florence, Lake City, Darlington and Hartsville; Hobby Lobby in Florence; Harris Teeter in Florence; Sam’s Club in Florence; Roses in Florence; Big Lots in Florence and IGA in Timmonsville.
To make a donation to the Empty Stocking mail contributions to PO Box 4108 Florence, SC 29502.
