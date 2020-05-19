FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Corps of the Salvation Army and WMBF News will be working Wednesday to raise money for Pee Dee and Grand Strand residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This effort has raised $96,000 so far, said Heather Steverson with the Salvation Army.
There will be a no-contact drive-thru collection site at King Cadillac on Evans Street in Florence along with a collection site in front of Red Bone Alley at the Florence Mall and at the Waters Building in Downtown Florence.
There will be a truck at each location to collect nonperishable food items and Red Kettles for monetary donations, Steverson said.
Donations of $10 or more at Red Bone Alley will get the donor a free appetizer, dessert or cocktail, Steverson said.
The event starts in downtown Florence at 7:30 a.m. and continues throughout the day.
Visit https://www.wmbfnews.com/carolinacares/ to donate online.
