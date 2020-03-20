FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee homeless service agencies are getting ready to deal with a population that is particularly susceptible to viruses like COVID-19, a novel coronavirus that has caused a pandemic.
From how meals are served to how many can stay in a shelter both House of Hope and the Salvation Army have had to adjust and have plans to continue those adjustments as the pandemic hits a population that is particularly at risk.
"We serve a demographic that is highly susceptible to viruses because of sanitary, because of health, because of cleanliness," said Bryan Braddock, executive director of House of Hope, which runs several shelters, including the Courtney McGinnis Graham shelter on Church Street.
Braddock said House of Hope is working with HopeHealth, McLeod Health and MUSC to ensure the correct policies are in place to protect staff and clients.
The Salvation Army's shelter on Hoffmeyer Road has made changes to ensure it can safely continue its mission — including equipping staff with masks and gloves.
"Because of the type filtering we have, we've had to reduce the capacity we can take in at this time to ensure social distancing while they're sleeping," said Heather Steverson, business manager for the Army.
The organization's social services workers are conducting many interviews over the phone and scheduling appointments to limit the number of people in the office at any given time.
There is also now a blue stripe on the floor in the reception area to indicate how close you can get to the window behind which staff works, Steverson said.
"We're limiting our contact while still serving those in need in our community," she said.
Meal time has also changed, she said.
"We've always offered meals to those we weren't sheltering, but now we have them to go, we don't eat in the dining room," she said.
Both organizations have identified "quarantine" areas where those who suffer from the virus but who are not sick enough to be hospitalized can stay and be separate from the rest of the sheltered population.
Braddock said House of Hope already had policies in place about cleanliness designed to cut down on contaminants coming into shelters.
The organization has also shifted to a staff-only approach to reduce the risk to volunteers who won't be working at the shelters until the threat passes, Braddock said.
The shelters are also turning down prepared food donations and cooking everything on site to ensure its safety, he said.
And cleanliness is handled at the point of intake.
"Our policy is already that when you come in we take your clothes, you put your clothes into a mesh bag. We give you hospital scrubs and we launder your clothes every night and you're required to take a shower," Braddock said. "We've added outside hand washing stations. Everyone is using gloves for check-in. We know what signs to observe," Braddock said.
Workers who handle laundry now have more PPE to wear, as do intake workers.
He said they are working with MUSC to do online health assessments for clients who exhibit symptoms.
"We want people to come to the shelter and stay at the shelter. We can minister to you, we can feed you, we can keep you safe. We can keep things clean if you stay," Braddock said.
Serving the homeless is the mission of House of Hope and it will work to serve its mission during the pandemic, Braddock said.
"Because the homeless population is at most risk is why we are going continue to serve to the best of our ability following CDC and WHO guidelines," Steverson said.
The goal, she said, is to keep those sheltered, the employees and the community safe.
"We're all just hunkered down, doing the best we can to prepare and keeping our social distance," Steverson said. "We'll get through it all together."
