FLORENCE, S.C. — Renovations to a downtown building that will contain a salon and spa got the go-ahead Wednesday from the Design Review Board.
The board approved a certificate of appropriateness for renovations to a building at 166 W. Evans St. for the k. Niccole The Salon & Spa.
The building is beside the Evans Street Breezeway.
Katrina Judge-Woods is the owner of the salon and spa.
The proposed renovations call for the installation of two indirectly illuminated wall signs. The brushed metal signage on the front of the building will be illuminated in a way yet to be determined and the wall sign in the breezeway will be illuminated from the front by two pin spotlights from below.
The city’s Unified Development Ordinance permits wall signs with indirect illumination on buildings in the Central Business District with a maximum area of 80 square feet or no more than 25% of the total wall area. However, the city’s Design Guidelines specify Design Review Board approval for illuminated signs in an Overlay District.
The renovation plans also call for painting the front facade of the building.
The proposed paint for the front façade is Urbane Bronze, Tricom Black for the trim, and Luau Green for the door.
The existing brick façade is painted a neutral color.
The existing building was constructed in 1915 and has an area of 2,645 square feet. In August of 2013, a certificate was issued for exterior renovations to the building including a double-sided door and two new windows in the rear and breezeway side. The breezeway wall was also given a concrete finish to cover the cinder blocks with earth-tone paint.
The board also approved a request for a certificate of appropriateness to allow changes to the building of new apartments in the 700 block of South Irby Street. Basically, the applicant is requesting to construct one building instead of two.
The board also approved a proposal for an outdoor illuminated sign on the building at 288 S. Dargan St. for Edward Jones.
