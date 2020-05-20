COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three state senators and a state representative with ties to the Pee Dee have received endorsements from the Conservation Voters of South Carolina.
The group announced endorsements in 14 state Senate and 16 state House contests this week. Those endorsements included Democratic state Sens. Ronnie Sabb, Kevin Johnson, and Mia McLeod. State Rep. Patricia "Pat" Henegan, also a Democrat, was endorsed by the group in March.
Sabb represents Senate District 32, which includes a small portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County.
Johnson represents Senate District 36, which includes portions of western Florence County and southwestern Darlington County.
McLeod represents a Senate district near Columbia but was born in Bennettsville, the county seat of Marlboro County.
Henegan represents House District 54, which includes northern Darlington and western Marlboro counties.
“We must build and strengthen a bipartisan conservation majority in the General Assembly to ensure that all South Carolinians can breathe clean air, drink clean water, and enjoy a legacy of protected lands for generations to come,” said John Tynan, executive director of the conservation voters group. “These endorsed candidates will be critical to that majority — working tirelessly to protect the air, land, and water that South Carolinians love and ensuring healthy, pollution free communities across the Palmetto State.”
Tynan highlighted the bipartisan nature of the endorsements with the organization supporting 14 Democrats and 16 Republicans, “Conservation isn’t a partisan issue — it is a core South Carolina value, and these endorsements reflect that,” said Tynan. “Regardless of party or geography, each of these candidates has a passion and determination for protecting the Palmetto State. We look forward to working with each of them once they’re elected.”
Of the endorsed candidates, 19 — nine Senate and 10 House — have primary contests on June 9. In addition, six of the endorsements are in open seats where an incumbent is not seeking election and three are challengers to incumbent lawmakers.
Additional endorsements from the group are scheduled for mid-summer.
