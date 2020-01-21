ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University will name its honors college after the late wife of Congressman Jim Clyburn.
The ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Barbara A. Vaughan Recital Hall in the Fine Arts building at 300 College St. NE in Orangeburg.
Emily England Clyburn, an alumnus of the school, is the late wife of Jim Clyburn, who represents the state's Sixth Congressional District, which includes a portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County.
Six students will be formally inducted as Emily England Clyburn Honors College Scholars at the ceremony. Those students are Jordan Brown, Vacarie Burgess, Simien Chestnut, Shia Jones, Jerdasia Scott and Tamara Taylor.
The inductees have been selected for their outstanding achievements in academic excellence, and for their great potential to be servant leaders in their chosen career fields.
