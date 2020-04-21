FLORENCE, S.C. — Harvest Hope is receiving a helping hand from the South Carolina National Guard.
South Carolina's largest food bank announced Monday that a total of 35 soldiers from the National Guard would assist the three food banks, including the Florence bank operated by Harvest Hope.
The Florence food bank serves Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee, Marlboro, Marion and Sumter counties.
Soldiers will be on site at Harvest Hope assisting during the week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We are so incredibly thankful to the South Carolina National Guard for always stepping up during a disaster to help those in need,” said Wendy Broderick, Harvest Hope CEO. “So many of our neighbors need our help to fill their tables during this time, and with the help of the South Carolina National Guard, we are going to be able to provide hope during this difficult time.
"The South Carolina National Guard is proud to support Harvest Hope during this time of need," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. "Our mission is to assist state and local partners to help the communities and the citizens of South Carolina throughout this emergency, and this is a great example of neighbors helping neighbors. We will continue to support the needs of the state for the duration of the COVID-19 response efforts."
Harvest Hope has seen record numbers of individuals in its emergency pantry curbside distribution lines in Columbia and Greenville since the shutdowns were enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The food bank projects that in a few short days, this number is expected to top 50,000 — much higher than the 14,579 individuals served in February.
To make a contribution to help Harvest Hope with its COVID-19 response, visit harvesthope.org.
