COLUMBIA, S.C. — A task force led by a member of the Pee Dee's state legislative delegation has issued a list of recommendations for South Carolina's response to the COVID-19 crisis.
State Rep. Patricia "Pat" Henegan, a Democrat representing House District 54, heads the COVID-19 task force of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus.
The task force is calling for comprehensive statewide testing and a contact-tracing strategy that will better position South Carolina in the transition after the extended lockdown.
The recommended priorities include a specific allocation of federal funds designated to ethnic minority groups which include funds designated for small-business relief and health care needs, increased funding for mobile test sites in minority and rural communities and using community and faith-based organizations to take the test to the people. Also recommended: a targeted and specific COVID-19 education campaign focused on sharing best practices for individuals, families, businesses, communities, and faith-based organizations to prevent the spread; allocation of funding to bridge the “digital divide” for disadvantaged and rural South Carolina students; beginning work on developing a plan centered on training workers whose jobs have permanently ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic; a specific allocation of federal funds designated for rental assistance in the form of targeted and direct payments to landlords to cover for lost rent due to the pandemic; and establishment by the governor of a minority task force.
“As we look to stop the virus and reopen our state, we cannot leave any South Carolinians behind," Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Jerry N. Govan Jr. said. "Data from DHEC shows that the minority community has felt the worst impact of COVID-19, so any recovery efforts must specifically target African-Americans and other minorities. These recommended priorities are a comprehensive proposal to ensure that we do just that. I want to express my great appreciation for the hard work of the Task Force. This virus is deadly and it must be taken seriously. There is no vaccine, cure, or magic pill as of yet, so we all must remain vigilant. It is my hope that South Carolina will adopt these priorities and, ultimately, save lives.””
Also on the task force are Pee Dee state Sens. Kent Williams, Ronnie Sabb, and Kevin L. Johnson and Reps. Leola Robinson, Leon Howard, Annie McDaniel, Marvin Pendarvis, Anne Parks, John King, Justin Bamberg, Rosalyn Henderson-Myers and Sens. Karl Allen, Michael Fanning, and Margie Bright-Matthews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.