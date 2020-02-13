COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be sending tax forms to thousands of South Carolina residents who received a $50 rebate check from the state.
The department announced Monday that it would be sending 1099 forms to some taxpayers who received the rebate.
A 1099 form is a record showing a person received income from someone other than an employer. This form is used to calculate income to report on tax returns. A 1099-G is the form used by the Department of Revenue to notify taxpayers of refunds or rebates.
Taxpayers will not owe state tax on the rebate, but they could owe federal taxes if they itemized deductions in 2018.
If a taxpayer claimed the standard deduction on the 2018 federal return, the taxpayer will not report 2018 state income tax refunds, including the $50 rebate, in gross income on the 2019 federal return.
Taxpayer who itemized 2018 deductions are required to include the $50 rebate in gross income to the extent they received a federal tax benefit from the 2018 deduction.
The federal tax benefit received, if any, depends on a taxpayer's specific tax situation. Taxpayers are advised to use the federal Instructions for Schedule 1 or to consult a tax adviser to determine the amount that should be included in federal taxable income.
The Department of Revenue issued 1.28 million rebate checks by Dec. 2, 2019, for a total of nearly $64 million. The funds for the rebate were available because of the winner of a large Powerball jackpot lived in South Carolina and the state General Assembly voted to provide a refund to some taxpayers.
The department will also be sending several thousand other notices to taxpayers during and after the tax season.
Find more resources for the tax season at dor.sc.gov/iit. Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with the latest news and tax tips.
A taxpayer who receives a notice is advised read it thoroughly and as soon as possible. Failure to read and act upon some notices can result in additional penalties or interest on an assessment.
Three of the most common notices are notices of refund adjustment, notices of assessments, and notices of levies on wages or salary.
The notice of adjustment can be triggered by not filling out a return correctly or as the result of an audit. A taxpayer may also receive it if a refund is being offset to pay a tax debt or debt owed to another agency.
The notice of assessment is a tax bill. This bill could be the result of only making a partial payment when filing, or because additional tax, penalty, or interest are owed.
A notice of levy means a tax debt is owed and the state is going to garnish wages until the debt is cleared. Levies are issued if a taxpayer doesn't respond to requests to make timely payments or set up a payment plan.
Other examples of notices include: notice of proposed adjustment, notice of tax lien, notice before collection, estimated assessment notice, a collection fee notice, and an ID verification notice.
To ensure ability to reach a department representative, each notice provides agency contact information. If a representative or specific division sent the notice, contact information should be on the lower left-hand side of the notice.
If someone other than the notice recipient needs to discuss the notice with the department, he or she must have a valid power of attorney on file with the agency before talking to a representative.
For more information on notices, visit the department's website at dor.sc.gov.
