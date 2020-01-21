COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs recently took action to limit the sale of consumer data.
The department petitioned to intervene in a Public Service Commission rule-making proceeding in which the commission is looking to set guidelines for how a utility company can use customer information. This may include preventing the sale of customer data without their permission.
Currently, utility companies are selling their customers’ data to third parties without the customer knowing. The company buying the information then advertises goods and services to the utilities’ customers.
The department says it fully supports limiting this practice, as privacy is of great importance to consumers and is critical to maintaining mutual confidence between buyers and sellers.
The department of consumer affairs administers and enforces the state’s privacy laws and educates consumers and businesses on how to protect personal information and defend against ID theft/scams.
The department echoes the concerns of many consumers when it comes to the collection and sharing of their information.
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education.
To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free, 1-800-922-1594.
