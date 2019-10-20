FLORENCE, S.C. – The originator of the Wilson homecoming traditions asked a week ago for the city of Florence's help to preserve a piece of the city's African-American history.
Ruth Carson addressed the Florence City Council on Oct. 14 to ask for the city's help in securing a historical marker for the former location of Holmes School, the first elementary school for African-Americans in Florence.
"It's not known," Carson said of the school. "It was a like a part of our history just died. So many people went through Holmes School. It had so many gifted black kids. Everybody who went through Holmes School was like family."
Carson added that there aren't many markers of South Carolina's segregated schools in Florence.
Brown v. Board of Education, and its companion case from Clarendon County, Briggs. v. Elliott, was decided in 1954, but it took several years afterward for integration to happen in the South.
Carson, the sister of Pro Football Hall of Famer Harry Carson, explained to the council that the school was located at 305 E. Cheves St., the current location of Mount Zion AME Church. Mount Zion plans renovations, she said, that will remove the last remaining building, the location of a soup kitchen that once served as the school's cafeteria.
Harry Carson played from 1976 to 1988 for the New York Giants, who won Super Bowl XXI against Denver to conclude the 1986 season. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.
"As a matter of a fact, I used to live right across the street," Carson said, pointing from a parking lot at Mount Zion AME to a parking lot diagonally across East Cheves Street."
Carson said she knew of people in the rural areas of the county who would stay with family in the city during the week to attend Holmes School.
Her favorite memory of attending the school was the Glee Club.
"Holmes School had an awesome Glee Club," Carson said. "As a matter of fact, Holmes School had a basketball team, a dance group, a Glee Club – we sang all over the state."
Carson said the school had obtained a bunch of trophies by the time it was torn down, and she isn't sure what happened to them.
"Nobody seems to know where all the paraphernalia and stuff went," Carson said.
Holmes School was replaced by Theodore Lester Elementary School. Lester was a teacher at Holmes School, according to the information Carson gave the city council.
Carson said she had started to organize a reunion for the graduates of Holmes School but was stopped by heart problems. Now that she is able to, she still plans to work on the reunion.
Ruth was a member of the last class of eighth graders to graduate from the school in 1953 – the year Harry was born – and served as the school's secretary from 1964 to 1970.
Back then, Carson said, there were no middle schools or junior highs. Children went from elementary school to high school. In her case, she went from Holmes School to Wilson High School.
She said the teachers at Wilson referred to the school as Holmes University, because their standards were so high that the students came to Wilson more prepared than their classmates.
She graduated from Wilson in 1957.
Carson added that she was the originator of the Wilson homecoming traditions.
"I went down [to] South Carolina State for homecoming," Carson said. "I told my sisters and stuff that we ought to do something like this for Wilson."
South Carolina State is a historically black university located in Orangeburg. Harry Carson played football there – and obtained an education degree – before being drafted by the Giants. Before integration, Wilson served as the city's high school for African-Americans.
When she returned, Carson approached the Wilson Alumni Association president about her idea.
The president, who was about to retire, suggested Carson, who served as secretary of the association, wait until the new administration took over before offering her idea.
She did.
"We had our first affair in 1996," Carson said. "We had over 7,000 people, and it's grown from there."
Originally, she added, the homecoming started out on the campus of Wilson, but the festivities soon outgrew the location.
At the city council meeting on Oct. 14, the council voted 6-0 to assist with obtaining of the marker.
"I was just overwhelmed," Carson said of the city's decision. "I was just so happy. I couldn't stop saying, 'Thank you, Lord.'"
