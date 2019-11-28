HARTSVILLE, S.C. — East Carolina Avenue was filled with people Thursday morning.
It wasn't shoppers trying to get a head start on Black Friday or Small Business Saturday. Instead, the street in downtown Hartsville was filled with runners as 772 of them took part in the 28th annual YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee Turkey Trot.
The number of participants was around 200 higher than the 2018 Turkey Trot and also makes the Turkey Trot one of the largest 5Ks in the Pee Dee region.
Race director Brooke Humpries said the support from the community was fabulous.
"Our team has worked really hard in the last month and a half or so to make this come off," she said. "In 28 years doing it, we've kind of had a little practice."
She also said the funds raised would go to the programs offered at the YMCA and offering discount memberships to those who can't afford it.
The course of the race took runners east along East Carolina Avenue before turning left onto Fourth Street then another left onto College Avenue, a right onto 9th Street, right on to Home Avenue — Home and Carolina parallel each other — then a left on Woodland Drive which becomes Prestwood Drive, then a right onto Greenwood, a right onto Law Street, a left onto Pinewood, a right onto Laurel Oak, a left on Church followed a loop back to Laurel Oak, a left on to East Home Avenue, a right onto Fourth Street, and a right back onto East Carolina Avenue to the finish.
The YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee began in 1985 with the Hartsville branch. It moved to its current location across from Hartsville City Hall in 1988. In 1998, it completed an extension and renovation project that resulted in a 55,000- square-foot full facility.
The YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee also has branches in Darlington — when the Darlington branch opened in 2003 the Hartsville YMCA was rebranded to the YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee — and Chesterfield.
Combined, the three branches now serve 6,895 members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.