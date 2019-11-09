TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — A couple of dozen hardy souls faced 30-something-degree weather and straight-line winds on Saturday to run in the Honda Turkey Run 5K and 10K races.
The runners spent much of the morning before 9:30 a.m. warming up in the plant's cafeteria.
The race, an annual event since 2012, is run on a course that essentially circles the factory for the 5K or reaches out as far as Timmonsville High School for the 10K
Nobody signed up to run in the 20K relay this year.
Aaron Robinson, course director, said the race is sponsored by Honda and the factory's credit union and the proceeds benefit the Manna House.
Following the race runners could enjoy a pancake breakfast in the cafeteria.
Angel Manuel won the 10K with a time of 40:37 while Anna Todd was the first female to cross the 10K finish line at 43:46.
Andy Bobier won the 5K with a time of 21:19 while Corey Fowler was the first female across the finish line with a time of 23:52.
