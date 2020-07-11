FLORENCE, S.C. — About 100 runners on Saturday morning took off in socially distanced packs of 10 or so at 30-second intervals in the 11th Annual Run for the Heroes 5K/10K/Honor Walk at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Florence.
The virus took a toll on the race, which usually attracts about 200 runners, but those who turned out made the most of it in the heat and humidity.
The race, usually run on Memorial Day weekend, was postponed and retooled to make it a safer event in the age of COVID-19, said Regi Armstrong, deacon with St. Anthony's.
The usual celebratory pancake breakfast that takes place after the race was changed to a brown-bag breakfast takeout with tables on the church's front lawn. The medal ceremony took place outside on the church's front porch. The first 100 to register and arrive for the race received face masks and everyone was encouraged to wear one until they started running.
Though not run on Memorial Day, Armstrong said the timing worked out anyway.
"Today we still got 100, even though it is July 11, which actually is providential day because today is the actual 200th anniversary of the founding of the Diocese of Charleston, the Catholic diocese of South Carolina," Armstrong said.
The turnout too was great, he said, and showed community support for the event.
"To me it's wonderful. We've been so isolated, we've been doing things so 'in our own homes' and being careful and appropriately so, but to be able to see the community support us and come out and just a little bit of fellowship. Yeah, you can't shake hands with people like you used to or hug them but you certainly can go out and race," Armstrong said. "It's been great seeing that support."
Jack Banner won the 5K with a time of 21:12 while Kaylanna Burroughs was the first female across the finish line in the 5K with a time of 23:11.
Brian Warrwn won the 10K with a time of 42:22 while Heather Burroughs was the first female across the finish line in the 10K with a time of 52:05.
